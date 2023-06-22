It’s a quiet start to the day across much of KELOLAND. The peaceful prairie in the Pierre area may be filled with rumbles of thunder in the coming days as a more active weather pattern develops across the plains.

We certainly have a contrast in temperatures to support some thunderstorms. It was only 69 yesterday in Rapid City, while Sioux Falls leaped to 90 again.

Rain totals yesterday were best in central SD, with over 1″ in Chamberlain and some very nice rain around Gregory, Burke, Pukwana, and Colome. Other areas of north central SD have also picked up some rain, but we have more gaps to fill on the maps.

Ongoing showers have moved across the north this morning, just west of Aberdeen as of 7am.

You can still see how the storms are not moving from west to east across the plains. That should change in the coming days.

Futurecast picks up on a few of the storms this afternoon in the northeast, with more development in the southwest by tonight. This pattern will repeat again tomorrow, with better chances of more storms Friday night into Saturday morning across much of the region. In fact, that chance is the best one we’ve seen in long time as may actually feature a line of rain moving from west to east.

The severe weather risk will accompany the better chances of rain. It’s a trade-off that is often the case this time of year.

Notice the severe weather risk moves east on Saturday. The jury is still out on how widespread the storms will be on Saturday. This will depend on how many storms linger East River on Saturday morning.

We certainly have more energy on the way for that time period as well.

The chances of widespread rainfall are still good across much of KELOLAND the next 7 days. These forecast include multiple chances of thunderstorms, but the expectation is that will move the dial on the rainfall deficits, especially in central and northern KELOLAND. Southeast KELOLAND is more questionable, but the pattern is better compared to recent weeks.

Even the statistical odds of 2″ of rain in the next week are very high for places like Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City.

Here are the details of the forecast.