There’s no doubt cool weather has overtaken much of KELOLAND. We’ve seen temperatures in the lower 40s just outside the city of Sioux Falls. The numbers in town are a little warmer, but it’s still quite cool for this time of year.

Rainfall totals from the 4th of July have now been added to the latest 2 week total map. We see Sioux Falls is still quite dry compared to most other areas of South Dakota. Portions of SW MN have been dry too the past 2 weeks.

The 30 day trends are also drier into Minnesota and parts of NW IA.

New storms tonight will fire in eastern Wyoming and then move east-southeast. The main risk in the Black Hills will arrive after 8pm, with large hail and damaging winds the biggest threats.

You can see those thunderstorms on Futurecast below. We do expect some of that rain to hold together in eastern KELOLAND late tonight. Additional development is possible tomorrow, so keep an eye on the radar during the day.

Like many other systems this year, this one will deliver more patches of nice rain. This map below shows one illustration of how the thunderstorms will play out. Every model is slightly different, so don’t take those red and yellow spots as the literal placement of the heaviest rain. However, we do expect pockets of .50″ to 1″ amounts around the region.

The temperature trend map is interesting to watch. We will recover from the cooler weather by early next week. Even Sioux Falls could hit 90 by Monday. However, another hit of cooler than normal weather looks likely late in the week once again.

Here are the details of the forecast.