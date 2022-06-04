Compared to last weekend, this weekend’s forecast is shaping up to be noticeably quieter…but not completely quiet.

Over the course of the day, we’ll have the chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms at times. While chances for stronger storms are very low (but not zero) to the east, we may see a few stronger storms in portions of southern and western KELOLAND. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place in these areas.

Highs range from the upper 60s out west to the low/mid 70s further east.

Showers and a few storms are possible overnight, but the bulk of the region is more quiet than active. Lows drop into the upper 40s to low/mid 50s.

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along on Sunday.

Near and south of I-90, we may see some stronger storms come along…with another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place in this area. A “Slight Risk” is in place in northern Nebraska.

Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that comes up, but there’s always that non-zero chance for an isolated tornado.

Highs hold in the low 70s to the south with 60s further north and east.

West River locations get in on a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Monday, while chances are a bit more scattered further to the east.

Rain chances hold on both sides of the river on Tuesday before we get a small break on Wednesday.

We’re back to square one by Thursday with showers and a few storms being possible into the end of the week. All the while, temperatures remain near to below average.