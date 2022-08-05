We haven’t been able to talk about rain all that much lately, but we get the opportunity to do so as we head into the weekend…which is especially nice considering how hot it was today.

Portions of central and northeastern KELOLAND are under a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather as a cold front pushes to the east. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that fires up through the evening and into the first part of the night.

Lows fall into the 60s out west, with 70s further south and east.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as we go into the first part of the weekend.

A “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in place for southeastern KELOLAND through the day, with wind and hail being the main concerns once again.

Highs remain warm to the southeast on Saturday, but cooler air comes in further north and west.

More rain is likely on Sunday, especially East River, while West River locations dry out. Everyone gets in on cooler temperatures, with highs struggling to get out of the 70s across much of the region.

The new work week gets off to a seasonable start to the west, with cooler temperatures still hanging around further east.

Much of the work week in general is dry with little in the way of chances for rainfall.

Though the week starts off cool, we’ll warm back into the 90s by the end of the week and into he weekend. Odds for near to above average temperatures win out as we head into the middle of the month.