We are starting this Friday morning cooler in KELOLAND with temperatures in the teens and 20s. We still expect “seasonable” temperatures this afternoon with lots of sunshine and less wind.

The wind delivered some impressive highs yesterday in the southeast with 69 in Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows the cooler trend in place today, but highs will still be at or above normal for this time of year. Wind speeds will also be lower for most of the region. We do expect moderating trends tomorrow with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s north and a few 60s in the south. Watch the rain trends in Nebraska on Sunday. Some of that moisture will try to spread north Sunday afternoon and evening.

Watch the colder weather moving into KELOLAND next week. Expect a dramatic change in temperatures along with periods of stronger winds across the northern plains ahead of Thanksgiving.

Here’s a preview of the Thanksgiving forecast.

You can see the cold showing up next week on the map below. It could easily stay below normal after Thanksgiving as well.

Here are the details of the forecast.