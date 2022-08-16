It’s a very quiet and calm morning weather wise in most of KELOLAND. We’ve been watching some patches of fog across much of the region as well.

The heaviest rain fell south of I-29 yesterday, with bigger totals along the Missouri River valley.

Here are a few of the 24 hour rain totals from some of the Mesonet and Department of Transportation sensors across southeastern KELOLAND. Rain totals over 1″ fell in some of the driest areas of KELOLAND.

VIPIR also shows some of the heavy totals south of Sioux Falls.

The rain is departing the radar screens this morning. We expect dry weather for most areas the rest of the day.

Futurecast shows the drier conditions today for much of KELOLAND. We expect highs in the 70s across the east, with 80s returning much of northern, central, and western SD. Showers and thunderstorms may return to western SD by late Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, an upper level low pressure system will drop into Minnesota and will bring areas of showers and thunderstorms to parts of the region, with the best bet of rain in eastern KELOLAND. This system may be slow to move out, with rain chances perhaps lingering into Saturday.

Here are the details of the forecast.