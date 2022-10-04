Areas of rain are in the forecast today. You can see the batches of showers this morning across KELOLAND and more is on the way today.

Rain the past 24 hours has added up to over .50″ in the Pine Ridge area.

Futurecast shows additional rain this afternoon developing as the upper-level low pressure area to our west continues to push in from the west. Rain chances should be wrapping up tomorrow morning.

Much colder air is still coming on Thursday into Friday. The coldest morning lows may end up happening Saturday morning with frost and freeze weather possible.

Here are the details of the forecast.