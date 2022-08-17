The weather is starting quiet for much of KELOLAND aside from a lone thundershower northeast of Aberdeen. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may return later today across western KELOLAND.

Radar trends have been mostly dry the past 12 hours. We expect an increase in rain chances starting tomorrow.

We are certainly running rain deficits the past 30 days in the areas shaded in yellow and orange. Most of the rain coming our way the next couple of days will be across the east.

Futurecast shows the first round of scattered rain later today in western SD. We expect new scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop farther east tomorrow as an upper-level low pressure system moves into the region from the northwest. This system will be slow to move out and rain chances will develop again on Friday and perhaps linger into Saturday.

You can see the areas most likely to receive the rain on the map below. The rain chances will also keep temperatures below normal, mainly in the 70s East River into Saturday.

Rain totals through Saturday should add up to at least a half inch in those thunderstorms clusters. Again, these numbers are just represent the raw data from the European model, but they give us a good guide as to where some of the heavier rains will be found.

Temperatures should stay near normal or even below normal at times during the next 5 to 10 days. A large area of hot weather will stay parked across the Pacific northwest for now.

Here are the details of the forecast.