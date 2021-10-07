Rain Chances for Northern KELOLAND This Weekend – Storm Center Update Thursday AM October 7

Areas of fog have developed in eastern KELOLAND with some visibilities down to two miles or less. This fog will continue to lift through the morning hours.

Clouds will be thicker again in eastern KELOLAND today where highs will be slightly cooler compared to western, central, and northern South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll have mostly dry skies until we hit the evening hours, then expect developing scattered storms in north central South Dakota. Expect dry skies elsewhere.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s and 60s for this weekend, but many will still be slightly above average. Periods of rain are in the forecast for northern KELOLAND Saturday into Sunday, while southern KELOLAND will have mainly dry skies.

We continue to watch a storm system for next week that will bring in a lot of moisture and much colder air. We’re still looking at snow for the higher elevations of the Hills with rain in central and eastern KELOLAND. Some of the rain will be heavy at times with rain amounts over an inch or two possible. Stay tuned.