After highs in the lower 70s in Aberdeen yesterday, the skyline sure looks pretty in northeast SD this morning. We’ve had some areas of fog as well, but most of that will lift quickly today.

The radar loop from last night shows scattered showers in northeastern KELOLAND. More scattered showers and t-showers will be developing today.

Rain totals have been low the past 24 hours, with just .14″ in Sisseton.

Spring-like 60s and 70s covered the maps yesterday, a trend we’ll likely see again today.

Futurecast shows the development of scattered showers on radar through the afternoon. The rain and scattered thunder will eventually organize into a couple of line segments through the region as a cold front moves from west to east into the evening. Northwest winds behind the front will be gusty in Rapid City this afternoon, a trend that will spread eastward tomorrow. Widespread heavy rain is not expected, but a locally gusty winds with the thundershowers will be likely along with spots of .25-.50″ of rain. Most areas will average less than .25″.

Most of the forecast will feature periods of stronger northwest winds starting later today in western SD and lasting until Monday East River.

You can see the low pressure areas to our east pushing in the cooler and windy conditions into KELOLAND.

Take a look at the windy and blustery pattern on Sunday. Wind gusts to 45mph are quite likely East River.

While temperatures will stay below normal into early next week, we do see a nice signal of milder air just around the corner for next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.