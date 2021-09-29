Rain Chances, Cooler Weather Ahead: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 29th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing this morning in western KELOLAND. These area of rain will be expanding to the east during the day.

You can see the effects of the stronger winds and rain in Rapid City early this morning.

Wind gusts have been over 40mph in Rapid City.

The change is welcome news for the fire danger. Yesterday, highs reached the 90s across much of KELOLAND and several records were either tied or broken.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will be expanding into central KELOLAND today and into the east this evening. Locally heavy downpours are still possible. The rain will slowly advance to the east tomorrow.

Rain totals on the European model are still heaviest in the southeast, but some of the initial thunderstorms near the James Valley this evening could easily produce over .50″ of rain.

The extended forecast is still showing signs of above normal temperatures across the northern plains. In other words, very pleasant weather is ahead.

Expect a wide range of temperatures today across KELOLAND with 80s in the east and 50s in the far west.

Tonight will be cooler as well with evening thunderstorms East River.

Showers and thunderstorm chances will continue in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow with most highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures look pleasant into the weekend with highs in the lower 70s under partly sunny skies.