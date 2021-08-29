Rain Chances Continue With A Slight Cooling Trend – Storm Center Update Sunday PM August 29

It was a much quieter day in KELOLAND. Many had mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

The quiet weather will continue for tonight as lows fall to the 50s.

Tomorrow will be dry during the day in eastern KELOLAND while western and south-central South Dakota will have a slight chance for showers and storms. Highs will reach the 70s and low 80s tomorrow. The rain will move into southeast KELOLAND overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center even has a slight risk for severe weather in western and south-central South Dakota.

The extended forecast features a chance for rain almost every other day. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s for highs with lows in the 50s and 60s.