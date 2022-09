It’s nice to see some welcome rain this morning across KELOLAND. You can the early morning trends on the map below.

The hot weather from the past few days is done for now. We hit 94 in Sioux Falls.

You can see the progress of the showers today. Notice the rain picks up around the Sioux Falls area this afternoon.

After a cooler weekend, warmer temperatures will return next week.

Here are the details of the forecast.