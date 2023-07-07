Rain is the big weather story today in KELOLAND as we track some much-needed moisture in some of the driest areas of the region. Wagner and much of Charles Mix County have picked up over an inch in spots.

You can see the rain is trying to march to the east. We’ll watch how much of that holds together toward Sioux Falls this morning.

The rain numbers coming out of Todd and Tripp Counties are very good. Over an inch has fallen in Winner so far today.

The latest modeling today shows the rain making it to Sioux Falls. We are hoping for some .50″ totals around Sioux Falls. By the way, the single biggest 1-day rain total at the Sioux Falls airport this growing season is .55″. Notice the decrease in rain totals into Minnesota.

The hour-by-hour forecast on Futurecast supports that thinking. We also want to mention new thunderstorms in the northeast late this afternoon. Most of the rain will end late this evening, followed by new scattered rain chances West River tomorrow.

You can see the marginal severe weather risk map across much of KELOLAND today.

Temperatures are starting off the forecast way below normal. While we do see a warmer trend early next week, another shot of cooler weather appears likely by the middle of next week along with another shot of rain.

Here are the details of the forecast.