SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have dry weather to start the day across much of KELOLAND with warm temperatures in the 80s likely in most areas. Rain chances will arrive in the Black Hills by late afternoon and early this evening.

A few locally strong t-storms developed yesterday in central and eastern KELOLAND. Pierre stands out with 1.46″ of rain the past 24 hours. Most locations saw very little rain.

The Sioux Falls area remains in severe drought on the latest drought monitor release.

While we expect mainly dry weather today, showers and t-storms will be on the move tonight. By early Saturday morning, rain chances will spread east toward I-29, with scattered rain chances around much of the day. Don’t expect all day rain, but intervals of showers and t-storms will rumble across the region, another reason to keep our KELOLAND StormTracker App handy!

You can see the rain chance Saturday morning from North Dakota to Nebraska. The heavier rain will focus into Nebraska on Sunday.

How much rain will fall this weekend? We are likely to see large ranges of rain totals due to the “clustering” effect of the rain. The northeast and the far west will likely see higher averages (.25″-.50″), but don’t discount local t-storms near Sioux Falls that could easily bump up the numbers below that don’t account for that scenario.

Here are the details of the forecast.