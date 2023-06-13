Though we’ve had to deal with some smoke in the sky today, it was still a very nice day to get outside with slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday.

As of 3 pm CDT Tuesday

We’ll stay mainly quiet as we head into the night, but it won’t be as comfortable as it has been in the last few nights. Overnight lows fall into the low/mid-50s West River with temperatures bottoming out on either side of 60 degrees East River.

Even warmer weather comes in on Wednesday, though gains won’t be as big between Tuesday and Wednesday as they were between Monday and Tuesday. Once again, we’ll have to deal with some smoke in the atmosphere, so be aware that skies will be a bit on the murky side.

Regardless, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through central and eastern KELOLAND. Even western KELOLAND gets into the upper 70s to low/mid-80s.

Overnight showers and a few storms will be possible to the west, while the rest of KELOLAND is quiet through the night.

By the time we reach Thursday, showers and thunderstorms build more into the region to the west at first, but moisture does migrate eastward overnight on Thursday into Friday. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Highs on Thursday hold in the 80s and low 90s in central and eastern KELOLAND, while 70s are observed to the west.

The better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along on Friday, with the potential for rounds of moderate to heavy rain at times. The weekend, unfortunately, also features a chance for showers and a few storms…though chances are better overall on Saturday. The farther to the east and southeast you go, the better your chances are of seeing rain. Even Father’s Day holds a chance for rain, but this is mainly the case for areas closer to and east of the James River valley.

We’ll start the new work week on a dry and rather warm note, with odds for above-average temperatures being favored as we go into the official start of the summer season.