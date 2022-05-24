Expect sunny skies this morning to be replaced by more clouds as we head through the day. Another storm system will be moving toward KELOLAND from the south. You can see temperatures warming into the 60s this afternoon. The rain should move into Sioux Falls by mid to late evening. Chances of rain will impact much of Minnesota and Iowa into tomorrow.

The rain forecast in Sioux Falls is .25″ to .50″. Heavier totals are possible in NW IA and SW MN.

Temperatures will be below average the next couple of days, but warmer weather is just around the corner. We expect humidity levels will increase as the warmer weather arrives from the south. However, much cooler weather is positioned to clash next week and severe weather looks very likely in parts of the plains.

The upper air pattern looks quite stormy early next week. Our best advice is stay weather aware as we get a better idea on the specifics this weekend.

The 15 day pattern looks wetter than normal across much of the plains as well.

Today should stay dry for much of KELOLAND with highs mainly in the 60s.

Rain chances look good tonight for Sioux Falls with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be warmer in western KELOLAND, but clouds and rain chances will hold temperatures into the 50s in the east.

The 7 day forecast clearly looks warmer early next week with highs in the 70s and 80s as storm chances roll across KELOLAND.