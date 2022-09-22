The first day of fall will feel like as we continue to see highs in the 60s today. Most areas of KELOLAND dropped 20 to 30 degrees for highs yesterday.

A few clouds are developing this morning across parts of KELOLAND. Scattered rain showers will be increasing West River and these pockets of rain will be expanding tomorrow.

Futurecast picks up on the showers in the west today, with better chances of rain moving East River after midnight. We expect redeveloping rain chances along and east of I-29 later in the day. The rain chances, clouds, and wind will make for cool day in much of eastern KELOLAND.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast. You can see the stronger wind in western SD today, which will expand farther east tomorrow. Northwest winds will continue this weekend.

Warmer temperatures are set to arrive next week as the 6-10 day forecast shows a warming trend arriving from the northwest.

Here are the details of the forecast.