The upcoming forecast will feature increasing rain chances toward the end of the week. We are starting to the day will only isolated rain, with much of the region dry for now. A few cells on radar in northeast Nebraska will be tracked as they tease northwest Iowa in the next few hours.

The rain totals the past 24 hours have been heavy between Martin and Mission, where locally over 2″ of rain has fallen. They also had some large hail in that area.

Another storm produced a local 3 inch rain near Rosholt in the northeast tip of South Dakota.

Heavy rain chances are starting to look better West River tomorrow as shown on the map below.

The heavy rain chance will continue on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. The rain chances today are not organized, but a few cells are expected to develop in the far west by this evening. There is also a hint of some rain south of Sioux Falls this evening. Tomorrow, we’ll be watching a cold front entering the picture from North Dakota. Showers and thunderstorms should start developing in the central and west during the day, with some of that activity trying to expand East River on Friday.

This system appears to be slowing down as well. If that happens, the rain opportunities will expand as well. We will watch the latest data today to determine if we can cut the highs for Sunday and bump up the rain chances East River. This scenario could produce widespread 1+” amounts in portions of KELOLAND, but we’ll hold off on more specific band maps for now.

We certainly have some upper level moisture to work with across the region. The key will be the track of the low and the speed of the system.

Hopefully, this pattern will bring up some of these 30 day rainfall deficits. Some of the wetter areas may be prone to flash flooding, so stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

Here are the details of the forecast.