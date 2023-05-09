Areas of rain continue to move into southern and western KELOLAND this morning. We expect these showers and t-storms to move northeast during the morning, spread toward Sioux Falls as well.

The Gregory camera is sure looking wet. We’ve seen some .25″ rains so far in parts of the southcentral.

Futurecast shows the general movement of the rain to the northeast through the morning. Temperatures will be back in the 70s for highs later today.

The forecast is going to be more active in the coming days.

The risk of severe weather tomorrow night will greatest in far western KELOLAND.

More storms are likely by Thursday as the main storm system pulls into the plains. Much of KELOLAND is in the marginal and slight risk category.

You can see an area of low pressure will pull into the plains from Colorado by Thursday and Friday. This should trigger better rain chances through the region, although the storms will remain more scattered on the front side of the storm. Meanwhile, the cooler “wrap-around” rain in North Dakota into western South Dakota should provide a good chance of soaking rain. We could easily pick up 1-2″ in those areas, with 3″ not out of the question. For Sioux Falls and the southeast, the jury is still out on how widespread these storms will be on Thursday and Friday, but expect severe weather chances during that time frame.

The rain outlook for the rest of the week is most bullish in western, central, and northern KELOLAND. We have good chances of widespread 1-2″ as shown on the map below.

Here are the details of the forecast.