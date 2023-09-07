It’s a cool start to the day here in KELOLAND. Temperatures have cooled into the 40s in many spots around Sioux Falls.

Brookings has fallen to 37 this morning! Fall is sure in the air to the start the day.

On radar, some scattered showers and isolated t-showers are starting to develop in western SD. We expected more pockets of scattered rain to spread to the east this afternoon.

We certainly need the rain. The 30-day rainfall map is changing fast, and not for the better.

Smoke will linger in the air today in the areas shaded in tan on the map below. The smoke forecast is better tomorrow.

Rain chances today will mainly stay in southern KELOLAND. You can see the progression of the showers and thunderstorms toward Sioux Falls by late this afternoon and early this evening. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor activities that may be impacted by the weather.

Futurecast for the weekend shows more rain chances ahead as an upper air disturbance heads our direction from the northwest. The best rain chances will shift south and west on Sunday, with cooler Canadian air back in the forecast early next week.

You can see that next shot of “below normal” temperatures on the map below.

Here are the details of the forecast.