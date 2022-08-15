It’s nice to see some rain on radar this morning south and west of Sioux Falls. The rain should fall at a nice rate and soak into the parched soil for many folks that have missed some of the recent rain.

Futurecast shows some of the showers moving into Sioux Falls, but the heaviest rain should be south and west today. Additional storms may develop across western SD with the chance of a severe storm or two. Rain chances are looking lower tomorrow, but highs should stay in the 70s across our eastern counties.

Using this map as a guide, the biggest numbers are shown south of I-90 where the best forcing for rain should be found the next 24 hours.

We are not done with the rain chances this week. Another system will drop into the northern plains by Thursday into Friday. Showers and thunderstorms could easily develop as shown on Futurecast. We’ll have more details later today and tomorrow.

Here are the details of the forecast.