Today has been a wonderful day to get outside, complete with seasonably warm temperatures and a good amount of sunshine. I hope you had the chance to enjoy it…we won’t have a day like this for a while.

As of 2:30 pm CDT Monday afternoon

The first of a few systems will move into the picture as we head into the night, sending some scattered showers into KELOLAND. More rain develops on Tuesday as this area of low pressure moves out…especially in southeastern KELOLAND.

A few showers may linger on Wednesday, but I think the day overall ends up being more wet than dry. We’ll get a small break in-between systems while temperatures remain in a more seasonable range for the time being.

Thursday holds the beginning of some big changes. While temperatures to the east do get into the 50s and 60s on Thursday, these highs will be achieved earlier in the day as temperatures fall through the afternoon. Out west, We’ll just remain chilly from start to finish.

Speaking of those temperatures, that will play a huge roll in what we see for moisture from system number 2. To the east, we’ll have more rain with breezy conditions…even along the Missouri River as well. Out west, with chillier weather in place, a rain/snow mix may be in the cards.

This system will help usher in even chillier air with more moisture lingering in place for the end of the week. Rain showers are expected where we keep rain in place…though we may have a few flakes mixing in on occasion.

The weekend holds some rather chilly temperatures with highs in the 30s in many locations and a better chance at many areas seeing their first flakes of the season. Chances for accumulating snow are even possible, with those odds increasing more to the north and west. That said, though, even Sioux Falls could get in on some wintry weather at times. Keep an eye out for updates on your weekend outlook.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: