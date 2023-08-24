SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is the last day of extreme heat. Afternoon temperatures are in the 80s and low 90s. There is thicker cloud cover in the southern half of KELOLAND, and under those clouds are a few rain showers.

As of 2 PM

It still feels hot across KELOLAND with heat index values mostly in the 90s. Yankton and Spencer, Iowa are the hottest locations with the heat index numbers in the 100s.

As of 2 PM

The Excessive Heat Warning is still in place in southeastern KELOLAND. Heat Index values can reach up to 105. The warning is set to expire at 7:00 this evening.

Also for this afternoon and evening, there is a marginal risk of severe weather. The main threats will be isolated strong winds and hail. These storms will move from west to east overnight.

For tonight we will continue watching the chance for rain and thunderstorms overnight and early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s, which is warm for the end of August.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. We could see a few early morning thunderstorms in southeastern KELOLAND, near Brookings and Sioux Falls. Winds will pick up slightly from the north. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

Cooler temperatures on Saturday. Highs will range from the mid-70s to low-80s. Winds will stay light mainly from the northeast. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The temperatures for the 7-day forecast remain much closer to normal than they have been. There will be a slight warm-up for the middle of the week but will cool back to normal by next weekend. After the chance of a few light rain and thundershowers on Sunday in western and northeastern KELOLAND skies will be dry for everyone.