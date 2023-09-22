SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have been following rain and thunderstorms this afternoon in western South Dakota. Nothing has been severe in KELOLAND but that could change. This afternoon has had temperatures well below normal. Most of KELOLAND has had cloudy skies all afternoon and that will continue overnight.

As of 2 PM

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for this afternoon and tonight. This means there are the right ingredients to produce a thunderstorm.

Large hail, strong winds, and pockets of heavy rain are going to be the main threats. There is a lesser risk of an isolated tornado in extreme southwestern South Dakota.

For tonight the chance of rain and thunderstorms continues. We will have light east winds and mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the 40s in western South Dakota, the 50s in central and northeastern KELOLAND, and low 60s in southeastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow is the best chance for rain and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will start from the southeast and switch to be from the northwest throughout the day. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with highs only in the 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow has a chance of severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. Large hail, strong winds, and pockets of heavy rain are going to be the main threats. The area to watch is along and east of I-29, including Watertown, Sioux Falls, and Sioux City.

The rain winds down on Sunday in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will be strong out of the west. Skies will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the low 70s across KELOLAND.

The work week will have dry skies. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal as we head towards the end of September. The wind picks up at the end of the week.