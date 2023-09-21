SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has had rain and thunder showers across KELOLAND. There is a Flood Advisory in Tripp County until 7:15 PM CDT due to pockets of heavy rain. Temperatures have been slightly cooler than normal due to thicker cloud cover and passing rain showers.

As of 2 PM

Through the rest of the afternoon and into this evening there is a chance of severe weather with a marginal risk in south central and south western South Dakota. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats with pockets of heavy rain possible.

We will continue the chance of rain and thunder showers overnight mainly in western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. A few showers possible in southeastern KELOLAND. Winds will be out of the south and east. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.

For tomorrow, the chance of rain and thunderstorms continue. We will have stronger winds from the south and east along with cloudy skies. High temperatures will be similar to today in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow there is another chance of severe weather. Marginal in green and slight in yellow. The main threats will be hail, strong winds, and pockets of heavy rain. There is a lesser risk of a tornado.

Saturday continues the chance of rain and thunderstorms. Skies will stay cloudy and winds will be strong starting from the southeast and switching to the northwest through the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than Friday in the 60s to mid 70s.

On Saturday the risk of severe weather is in eastern KELOLAND. Marginal risk in green and slight risk in yellow. Hail, strong winds, and pockets of heavy rain will be the main threats, but there is a lesser risk of a tornado.

The chance of rain continues Sunday across KELOLAND, and Monday in eastern KELOLAND. Skies will dry out by the middle of the week. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s which is normal for the end of September.