SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon is warm in eastern and central KELOLAND. The western edge of the state is chilly. There is a stronger north wind as well as rain showers helping keep the temperatures down. Eastern KELOLAND hardly has any wind and temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s.

2 PM

Through the afternoon and into the overnight hours we will have scattered rain and thundershowers, mainly in western and central KELOLAND. There could be a few early morning sprinkles around the region. Otherwise partly to mostly clear skies in eastern KELOLAND, but also dealing with wildfire smoke. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and low 60s.

More Canadian wildfire smoke is on the way into KELOLAND. Thicker smoke, in green and darker grays, is in Minnesota that will move into eastern KELOLAND tomorrow morning.

Central KELOLAND could see morning rain showers before afternoon thundershowers pop up in eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will have the strongest winds on Friday, with less wind the farther east you look. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in Rapid City and western South Dakota to the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and southeastern KELOLAND. Tomorrow evening in eastern KELOLAND, mainly east of the James River, is where there is a chance of thunderstorms before they die down by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday brings slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Winds will stay light on Saturday unless you are under a thundershower. Eastern KELOLAND has a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

There is a slight cool down for the weekend, but high temperatures return to well above normal for the first half of the work week. Stronger winds can be expected during the first half of next week. There is a scattered chance for rain and thundershowers Sunday through Tuesday. There will be widespread chances for rain and thundershowers Wednesday and Thursday.