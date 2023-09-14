SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has had rain and thunder showers mainly in central and western South Dakota. These are now moving into eastern KELOLAND following a cool front. The winds are switching around the front, with a south breeze ahead of the front, and a north breeze behind. Temperatures have fallen behind the front.

As of 2 PM

For tonight the chance of rain and thunder showers will move into eastern KELOLAND. Skies will be mostly clear in western South Dakota. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. The wind will be light from the north and west.

Tomorrow could see a few light rain showers in southeastern KELOLAND in the morning. Those will quickly move out leaving partly to mostly clear skies across KELOLAND. Winds will be light from the north and west. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s, which is normal for the middle of September.

On Saturday, there will be mostly sunny and dry skies. Winds will be light out of the north. High temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 70s and low 80s. Sunday is going to be much of the same.

The middle of the week brings back rain and thunder shower chances across KELOLAND. Tuesday and Thursday will have stronger winds. The first part of the work week brings temperatures slightly above normal but normal temperatures return by the end of the week.