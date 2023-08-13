The second half of the weekend will pick up where the first half left off in terms of rain chances…especially East River.

Rainfall totals between 6 am CDT Saturday and 6 am CDT Sunday

As stated above, showers and storms are likely today for central and eastern KELOLAND.

A few storms to the southeast may be strong to severe, where a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. This risk area is along and east of I-29 going into SW Minnesota and NW Iowa. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs, as a result, take a decent hit on Sunday to the east and remain in the low 70s with some 60s possible at times where rain and cloud cover are more prevalent.

Showers and some storms will linger into the first part of the night before things taper off after the midnight hour. Overnight lows fall into the 50s with a few upper 40s in the Black Hills and near 60 to the southeast.

Beginning on Monday, we have some pretty quiet weather to enjoy. The “Fly in the Ointment” is an isolated shower chance east of the James River valley in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine to enjoy.

Highs for Monday hold in the 70s across much of the region, with some low 80s popping up now and again out west.

The rest of the week is, in general, pretty quiet with a gradual warm-up that carries us into the second half of the week. Rain chances are going to be rather tough to come by on both sides of the river through Friday.

By next weekend, we’ll have plenty of heat to go around with 90s coming back into the picture. We’ll also have to watch for the chance to see rain move in as well out west at first and then migrate eastward later on.