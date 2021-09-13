Rain and Storms This Evening; Warm Final Days of Summer Ahead – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, September 13

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will move eastward through the region as we go through the evening and into the first part of the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for a majority of the region, with a “Slight Risk” in place for the I-90 corridor from Mitchell to Sioux Falls and into NW Iowa and SW Minnesota.

Gusty winds and damaging hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up, but there’s always that isolated tornado risk with any storm that comes along.

Overnight lows, despite this, fall into the 50s East River, with 50s and a few 40s to the west.

A few showers are possible again on Tuesday in SW KELOLAND at first, then a chance for some rain moves along and south of I-90 to the east through the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday range mainly in the low to mid 70s, but we could see some 60s at times for highs…a nice preview of autumn, which starts in a little over a week.

If you like your late summer days to have some warmth to them, Wednesday may be the pick day of the work and school week with highs back in the 80s West of the James River valley. 70s hold steady along and east of I-29. The one thing to watch would be a few showers possibly coming along in NE KELOLAND.

We may see a few showers and storms on Friday, but much of the late week outlook is dry.

Temperatures also hold near to a below average into Friday before climbing well above average by Saturday. The last few days of summer will certainly go out on a warm note.