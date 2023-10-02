Back-to-back record setting days this weekend have set the stage for a third and final day of midsummer heat as a cold front approaches from the west.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday afternoon

As we head into the evening, we’ll watch as showers and thunderstorms develop West River, while East River communities remain dry but rather windy at times.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for just about everyone West River, with a sliver of a “Slight Risk” area over Oglala Lakota County and portions of surrounding counties. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that gets going.

Overnight lows fall into the mid/upper 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND, while cooler weather moves in to the west.

Shower and thunderstorm chances push East River on Tuesday, with some storms once again becoming strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for much of the East River viewing area going as far southwest as the Winner area and along the SD/ND border into NE Perkins County. Again, wind and hail are the main concerns.

On top of that, rainfall rates may become moderate to heavy at times…so be weather aware as you go about the day on Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday take a step backward into the 70s where we had 80s and 90s on Monday, with 60s and even a few 50s to the west.

Gradual clearing takes over as we go into the day on Wednesday with breezy conditions in place as high pressure begins to make its move into KELOLAND.

Daytime highs take another step backward into the 60s across the board.

Even chillier air is on the way for Thursday through Saturday…with some areas struggling to get out of the 50s for highs. Lows in the 30s are also likely by Friday night, likely prompting frost concerns across much of the area.

As we head into the start of next week, we’ll warm up once again…though it won’t be as hot as the start of the month. Regardless, odds for above average temperatures are favored as we go into the middle of the month.