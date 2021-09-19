Rain and Storms Develop Later; Heat on the Way Out – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, September 19

Just like the first half of the weekend, the second half will feature another round of midsummer conditions. With that said, however, there are a few key differences along the way.

Just like Saturday, we’re hot and windy today, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across much of the region under sunny skies at first.

Cloud cover increases later in the day, and eastern KELOLAND may see some isolated showers and thunderstorms ahead of an advancing cold front. If anything is able to develop, a few of these storms may be strong to severe. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for this part of SD.

The aforementioned cold front will continue to push eastward, sending a chance for showers and thunderstorms through much of KELOLAND overnight. This rain may be heavy at times, and some gusty winds are possible with any storm that comes along.

Lows fall into the 40s to the west, while low 60s try to hang tough in the southeastern part of the area. We’ll split the difference in-between.

Shower and storms will linger through the morning and into the afternoon. As winds turn to the northwest on the back edge of the departing front, temperatures will begin to tumble as we head into the end of summer. If this front continues with its faster progression, highs may struggle to get out of the low 70s as temperatures gradually fall through the day.

The last day of summer won’t feel like the outgoing season, but at least it’ll be dry and pleasant to be outside all the same. Highs may not escape the 60s across much of KELOLAND.

This leads into the first days of fall, which are looking quite nice for early fall outdoor activities. Seasonably cool days and chilly nights will hold steady more often than not, though a small spike on Thursday is possible.

All the while, we remain dry going into the first weekend of the new season.