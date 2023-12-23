SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a foggy start in eastern KELOLAND we warmed up nicely. Temperatures were 15 to 30° above normal, but these warm temperatures are going to come to an end. We had thick cloud cover and light winds. The rain has started in south central and southeastern KELOLAND.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory posted in blue, in southwestern South Dakota for tonight and into tomorrow. There is a Winter Storm Watch in yellow, along and west of the James River for Christmas Day and into Tuesday. We will have strong winds and a few inches of snow.

Rain will continue in eastern KELOLAND becoming widespread in central and eastern overnight. Snow will start over the Black Hills and become widespread in western South Dakota. The strong winds will start overnight in western South Dakota. Low temperatures are going to drop into the 20s and low 30s.

The strong winds out of the northwest will spread across KELOLAND throughout the day tomorrow, Christmas Eve Day. Rain will continue in southeastern KELOLAND, a rain and snow mix in northeastern KELOLAND, and snow in central and western South Dakota. Temperatures will be in the 30s in central and western South Dakota, with upper 30s and 40s in eastern KELOLAND.

Rain and snow will move back into central and eastern KELOLAND through the day on Monday, Christmas Day. Winds will still be strong out of the north and northwest. High temperatures will be in the 30s across the area.

Snow will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern KELOLAND. By the end of the week our temperatures will fall closer to and below normal. There will be more sunshine by the end of the week.

Most of KELOLAND has a decent chance to see a few inches of snow. There will be a band of heavier snowfall that will form. The exact location of that band is still to be determined.