SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have very light rain and snow showers moving through eastern KELOLAND to start your Saturday. We also are dealing with fog this morning. Once the showers come to an end later this morning, we will have mostly cloudy skies in eastern KELOLAND. High temperature will be in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, with 40s and more sunshine in central and western South Dakota.

We will have partly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will stay light. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s across KELOLAND.

For Sunday, we will have partly cloudy skies. The winds will pick up slightly out of the northwest. We will be a little warmer in eastern KELOLAND with high temperatures in the low 40s. Mid to upper 40s are expected in central and western South Dakota.

The northwest winds on Sunday will bring cooler temperatures Monday to eastern KELOLAND. These cooler temperatures are actually back to normal with highs in the low 30s. Central and western South Dakota will be warmer with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Monday will have mostly sunny skies and light winds.

The 7 day forecast stays mostly dry. High temperatures rebound to the low to mid 40s in eastern KELOLAND. Central KELOLAND keeps temperatures in the 40s for the work week, with low 50s in western South Dakota. These warm temperatures stick around for the first day of winter on Thursday and through Christmas. Eastern KELOLAND could see a few light rain showers on Friday.