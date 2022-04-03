Our next round of moisture will move through the area today, but not everyone will benefit from this.

Low pressure will move through the area today, with the core of this low moving through the area over the course of the day.

The further south you go on Sunday, the more likely you are to climb into the 50s for daytime highs…keeping any moisture that comes along as rain.

To the north, temperatures will struggle a bit more to warm up beyond the 30s and low 40s. As a result, we may see a chance for some light accumulation due to wet snow later in the day. Be mindful of this as you go about your day.

We’ll quiet down as we head into the night with gradual clearing taking place. Overnight lows fall into the 20s across much of KELOLAND.

In a similar manner to Saturday, we get a nice break on Monday with partly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze out of the south. Highs range in the 50s East River to the 60s out west. The break, however, is short-lived.

The active weather pattern gets restarted by Tuesday with another chance to see some moisture once again…but this time it’ll be mainly in the form of rain. Highs hold steady in the 50s and low 60s.

The rest of the midweek outlook may feature more rain with a few wet snow chances through Thursday, especially East River, as low pressure is rather slow to depart. Chances to the west will be a bit lower, though non-zero.

By the end of the work week, we’ll quiet down once more and get ready to coast into the upcoming weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures win out as we head toward the middle of the month.