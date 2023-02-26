Another round of pleasant conditions have been enjoyed by many across KELOLAND, with near to above average temperatures across the board. Unfortunately, cloud cover will increase…bringing about a chance for some rain for some.

Those rain showers are possible in southeastern KELOLAND as we go into the night. Heavier rain is possible further south and east into central Iowa.

We’ll also have to watch for the chance to see another round of fog in eastern KELOLAND, so be mindful of poor visibility as you get ready to start the day on Monday.

Overnight lows drop only into the 20s in many locations, with some low/mid 30s to the southeast where rain is more possible.

A lesser chance for rain sticks around into Monday morning in SE KELOLAND with temperatures holding above freezing. Gradual clearing is expected in the afternoon.

Daytime highs rise into the 30s and 40s, depending on what side of the river you’re on, with windy weather in place as well.

Tuesday also holds a chance for some snow showers across the region with a weak impulse that will quickly push through the area. Highs hold steady in the 30s the east, with 40s out west coming back to a small extent.

A few more snow showers are possible on Wednesday, especially to the north and northeast, before we quiet down for the rest of next week. Light accumulation is possible in northern and northeastern KELOLAND.

Beyond Wednesday, it looks like March comes in like a lamb…with quiet weather holding steady through the end of the upcoming work and school week. We may see a few rain/snow showers on Saturday near and south of I-90 on Saturday, but chances are slim at the moment.