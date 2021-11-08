Rain and Snow On the Way: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 8th

It’s a beautiful morning at Lake Madison this morning and we expect mid 50s there today with partly sunny skies.

Snow continues to fall in Deadwood as precipitation expands in the west.

You can see the rain and snow on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD. We think this band of moisture will stay parked over the same areas and end this afternoon.

The forecast features a few more sprinkles tonight and early tomorrow. We’ll get another break tomorrow afternoon before a larger system arrives on Wednesday. That one will bring rain chances for much of KELOLAND, but blustery northwest winds will bring colder weather on Thursday. We also expect a shot of wind and snow on Friday. That could prove interesting, but we are still early to get specific details.

The 10 day snow map is certainly looking more colorful. Again, there will be more information through the week.

The wind forecast is much stronger by Thursday and Friday, with gusts to 50mph quite possible.

Highs today will be in the 50s for much of KELOLAND, with NE winds at 15-25 mph in Sioux Falls.

The forecast tonight includes some sprinkles and lows in the 30s.

Expect highs in the 50s tomorrow after the sprinkles move out in the morning.

Rain will return on Wednesday, following by colder and windy weather Thursday and Friday. Again, the chance of snow on Friday will be interesting to watch.