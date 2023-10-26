SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Winter Storm Warning, in red, and a Winter Weather Advisory, in blue, are posted through tomorrow morning in northwestern South Dakota. It started with a glaze of ice, it’s switching over to snow. It is a wet heavy snow mainly in Montana and North Dakota. We are expecting several inches of snow in northwestern South Dakota.

There is a wide range of temperatures this afternoon. We hit 61° in Sioux Falls, and continued cooling the farther north you head. Also dropping temperatures the farther west you head with temperatures only in the low 20s in western South Dakota. There is thick cloud cover and light rain and snow showers moving through the area.

As of 2 PM

Tonight will pick up a strong northwest wind across KELOLAND. There will be light rain showers in eastern KELOLAND, a light rain and snow mix in central South Dakota, and snow in western South Dakota. These will quickly move out of the area. Low temperatures will drop to the teens in western South Dakota and 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

The rain and snow move out of the area quickly very early tomorrow morning. Skies will start clearing out in the afternoon. We will keep the strong northwest wind in central and eastern KELOLAND. High temperatures are going to be cold staying in the 30s across KELOLAND.

Saturday brings round 2 of snow through KELOLAND. We are expecting an inch of snow north of I-90. Better chance south of I-90 to see an inch or two of snow on Saturday. Winds will be light for the day. Temperatures are going to be cold with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s.

After the snow on Saturday comes to an end the weekend will stay cold. Highs will stay in the low to mid 30s with clearing skies through Sunday afternoon. Skies will stay dry through the work week. The temperatures are going to stay below normal through the 7 day forecast, but there is a slight warm up by the middle to end of next week.