Morning rain will mix with snow from time to time in extreme eastern KELOLAND this morning and afternoon.

Though the amounts of snow will remain light, Minnesota will have a chance of an inch or two of accumulation today and tonight. Otherwise, the rain amounts in Iowa and Minnesota will be around a third to a half inch or more. Rain amounts in extreme southeast South Dakota will range from a trace to a quarter inch.

Highs today will be in the 40s in eastern KELOLAND with the thicker clouds and rain, while sunshine will be likely in central and western South Dakota with highs in the 50s.

Be prepared for strong winds. North/northwest winds will blow today at 20-35 mph with higher gusts. Wind Advisories are in effect for western KELOLAND due to wind gusts approaching 50 mph.

After lingering light rain and snow showers in Minnesota and Iowa tomorrow, we’ll dry and warm through the weekend.

Sunday will be warmer than Saturday.

Monday will be mild with some areas reaching the 80s. Some model data is already suggesting highs in the 80s for south central and western South Dakota.