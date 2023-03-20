We will welcome the first day of spring with some chilly weather. Morning temperatures have fallen into the single digits in the northeast under mostly clear skies.

We still have a thick blanket of snow to melt in eastern KELOLAND, but we do see progress coming, even with the chances of “new” snow this week.

The weather today is looking quiet across KELOLAND before the next system arrives tomorrow. One factor to watch will be the chance of freezing drizzle or freezing rain in the morning across the southeast. We think Sioux Falls will start the morning in the lower 20s, but rise into the lower 40s by the afternoon. Meanwhile, a belt of accumulating snow is likely from central into northeastern KELOLAND. We expect the heaviest totals in the far northeast, but the rain/snow lines will be watched closely.

Don’t forget about the chance of a lightning strike or two tomorrow. It is March and we have to expect a few interesting items with system like this.

Here’s our latest snow forecast for tomorrow.

As we look at the pattern map below, another quick rain and snow maker will enter the plains Wednesday night into Thursday morning. While the trends shown here are mainly south into Nebraska, we still still need to watch that system for any shifts to the north.

Temperatures will likely stay below normal through Thursday, with some recovery coming Friday. Even with some improvement later in the week, the overall pattern is still below normal in the western part of the country. This will halt any sustained warming trends for KELOLAND. Rain and snow chances will come and go in this pattern as well.

Here are the details of the forecast.