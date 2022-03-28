Expect a wide variety of talking points on weather this week. In other words, typical late March weather in KELOLAND.

First, we have a Red Flag Warning in effect for the southwest, including areas just south of Rapid City today due to the warm and dry weather.

We’ll be tracking areas of stronger winds today. Most of eastern and central KELOLAND with have a steady and stronger southeast wind. Increasing north winds are forecast in western SD tomorrow, a trend that will eventually expand eastward on Wednesday.

The surface maps show the development of both rain and snow in the northern plains later tomorrow. We do expect a few thunderstorms too in NW IA tomorrow night into early Wednesday. While there will be snow on the back side of the storm, we are not forecasting widespread heavy snow.

The map below highlights the best chance of local thunderstorms tomorrow night into early Wednesday. That’s also where we have the more rain in the forecast.

Snow is a bit more uncertain. We think the far northeast could get enough snow to cause a few travel issues into Wednesday. The northern Black Hills will also be in better position for over 3″ of snow. Points in between may average under 2″ giving the current forecast information.

The precipitation totals are not as widespread or as heavy as we would like, but we’ll take what we can get. NW IA, an area that has picked more rain recently, will have the best shot at over .50″ with local t-storms. .10-.25″ amounts look to be a safer bet for many locations.

Temperature trends will average below normal for most of KELOLAND this week. We are expecting some moderation into April, but it may take several days to see that pattern develop.

A wide range of temperatures is expected across KELOLAND today. We are forecasting 40s in Minnesota and extreme eastern SD, with 70s and 80s in the far southwest.

Tonight will be coolest East River, with 40s likely overnight in SW SD.

Look for highs tomorrow to be mainly in the 50s and rain and snow chances develop by the evening.

The Sioux Falls 7 day forecast looks below average for temperatures. Another system could affect the region by late Friday into early Saturday.