Good morning! We are tracking light rain and snow showers in far western SD this morning. We also see a few preview showers and sprinkles in NW IA. More moisture is ahead for select areas of KELOLAND the next 24 to 48 hours.

Futurecast shows a blend of sun and clouds today, with a better focus of rain moving in from eastern Nebraska and western Iowa tonight.

This will be the story tomorrow as we track areas of rain and snow in southeastern KELOLAND. The heaviest totals will fall east of Sioux Falls. We also anticipate a sharp cut-off in the moisture totals west of I-29.

Expect amounts of .25″-50″ of precipitation along and east of a Yankton-Sioux Falls-Marshall line. Portions of NW Iowa and SW Minnesota may surpass .75″. The numbers will be much lower west as shown on the map below.

We may mix some snow with the rain tomorrow too in southeast KELOLAND. A slushy coating can’t be ruled out in the area shaded in blue below.

Get ready for some windy days ahead. We already have stronger winds this morning from the northwest. We expect winds of at least 20-35+ mph tomorrow from the north. Wednesday’s weather map shows similar winds as well.

Highs today will still be in the 60s in western MN and northwest IA. Upper 40s and lower 50s are expect to the west.

Precipitation chances will be much higher in the southeast late tonight as lows drop into the 20s and 30s.

Expect 40s and 50s tomorrow as winds increase at 20-35 mph.

The Sioux Falls 7-day shows temperatures falling into the 40s for highs through Thursday. 50s should return by the weekend.