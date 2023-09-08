SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a quiet afternoon across KELOLAND. Winds have been light throughout the day. Skies have been mostly clear, with a few clouds in western South Dakota. Temperatures have been near normal.

As of 2 PM

For this evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather in western South Dakota. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. Once these storms start this evening they will move to the east overnight.

For tonight there is a chance of rain and thunder showers in central and western South Dakota. Eastern KELOLAND will have partly cloudy but dry skies. Winds will be light out of the north and east. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s.

There is another chance of severe weather tomorrow. Hail and strong winds are going to be the main threats. This chance of severe weather is for the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow brings rain and thunder shower chances to eastern KELOLAND in the morning. There is another round of rain and thunder showers coming tomorrow evening in southeastern KELOLAND and in western South Dakota. For the day there will be a northeasterly breeze and thicker cloud cover so temperatures will be cooler.

For Sunday the light northeasterly breeze sticks around along with cloudy skies. The best chance of rain is in western South Dakota but it could reach into southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will be much cooler for the day.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly dry after this weekend. We will keep temperatures below normal through the middle of the week. The end of the week brings back normal temperatures.