A busy forecast is ahead for much of KELOLAND as showers and thunderstorms increase the next 24 to 48 hours across the region. You’ll notice the rain last night stayed in western SD, but more more will redevelop later today.

Speaking of rain, a few locations in the west have already picked up over 1″, such as Pine Ridge and Faith.

The hot weather continues to be a story. Sioux Falls hit 92 yesterday and we’ll be near 90 today.

The heavy rainfall outlook is most significant in western and central KELOLAND today.

Here’s a look at Futurecast. Most of the storms will stay in the west and central today, but the rain will start moving east overnight and tomorrow morning. For Sioux Falls, one window of rain chance will be around during the morning, but another shot will develop during the peak heating of the day along and ahead of the cold front. We’ll monitor the chance of severe weather in southeastern KELOLAND. A conversion to general “wrap-around” rain showers will be common late Saturday night into Sunday morning behind the low pressure center.

The map below shows the severe weather risk for Saturday.

The rain outlook as a whole is still most aggressive in northwestern SD, where 1-3″ of rain will be common. Locally higher totals are expected with the flood threat as noted. While the rain may not be quite as high East River, we do expect areas of 1-2″ of rain. The southeast will likely have more “scattered” storms, so those heavier numbers will not cover every county.

Here are the details of the forecast.