Despite a rather cold start to the day, especially further to the southeast, it turned out to be a rather nice afternoon with temperatures rebounding quite nicely. With that said, there’s a familiar sight on the horizon as we head into the night for some.

Patchy fog will, once again, be possible in eastern and central KELOLAND…though coverage may not be as widespread as in previous nights. All the same, it’ll be pretty quiet and cold with lows in the single digits and teens across a majority of the region.

More seasonable temperatures take over as we go into the start of the new work and school week in our East River communities. Highs get back to the mid/upper 20s at least to the east on Monday. Further west, we’ll hold in the 30s and 40s…the latter being more likely to the west.

Tuesday will be another very nice day to get outside if you can, as the slow melt continues. We’ll have a similar temperature spread across KELOLAND for your Tuesday outlook.

Generally seasonable temperatures hold steady through the middle of the week to the east, with above average warmth in place to the west…so the gradual melt will continue to move along nicely with snow removal also going off without a hitch.

Our only small chance for some moisture comes in the form of some flurries and light snow showers on Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through the region. Even then, chances are mainly confined to western and southwestern KELOLAND. Beyond that, there’s little to no moisture of any variety in sight…and that’s quite all right for many of us.

From there, we stay quiet into the weekend, which is shaping up to be a seasonably mild and pleasant one.

A disturbance may try to make its presence known early next week, but right now chances are looking slim at best to see anything come from it. For now, the outlook beyond the 7 day forecast is dry and favoring above average temperatures.