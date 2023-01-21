We started the day with some lingering fog, especially in NE KELOLAND where it was densest. But now the cloud deck has been breaking up, so we expect a brighter day in most places. It looks like fog might return tonight, because there won’t be much in the way of wind to stir up the air.

Today’s high temperatures should be much like yesterday: near normal for this time of year. We’re expecting the mid to upper 20s East River, while the warmth will be bottled up in western South Dakota. Rapid City should be breezy but reaching the low 40s.

Clouds return tonight, and there will likely be more fog here in eastern KELOLAND. It will be another cool night, with the single digits in NE South Dakota, to the teens to around 20 in the rest of the area.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with the thickest clouds in eastern KELOLAND. With a very light breeze, we’ll be a few degrees cooler than today, with the low 20s East River, and the 30s to low 40s in the west.

Monday looks like it will be the warmest day of next week, with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries – no accumulation. Highs will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

We’ll cool back down Tuesday through the rest of the week. We’ll have another shot at flurries, on Wednesday, but we don’t see any big snows next week. There will be a better chance of snow showers for the end of the week into the following weekend.