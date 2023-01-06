SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of the fog from last night has cleared but there are still portions of KELOLAND dealing with it. Eastern KELOLAND is on the chilly side today, with afternoon temperatures in the single digits and teens. Western South Dakota did try to reach into the low 30s. Winds have remained light.

2 PM

Central and eastern KELOLAND could see fog again tonight and through tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be on the cold side with temperatures in the single digits on either side of zero. Western South Dakota could have low teens for the low tonight.

Saturday brings another calm but chilly day in eastern KELOLAND. We will have highs in the upper teens and 20s in eastern and central KELOLAND, with 30s and low 40s in western South Dakota. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies and winds will remain light.

Sunday is very similar to Saturday. Chilly temperatures in eastern KELOLAND and warmer the farther west you go. Winds will still be light for the second half of the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies. We will see teens and 20s in eastern KELOLAND, 30s and 40s in central and western South Dakota.

KELOLAND has a mostly quiet 7 day forecast. Some sun will be out this weekend but chilly temperatures in eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures warm slightly by the middle of the week. Wednesday brings a slight chance of light snow across KELOLAND. Temperatures will return to normal by the end of the week and slightly above normal for the following weekend.