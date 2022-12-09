SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Southeastern KELOLAND saw up to 10 inches of snow last night. We also had thunder snow which drops a lot of snow. We have light winds which helps keep the snow on the ground. We do have fog in some locations in eastern KELOLAND this afternoon.

2 PM

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will stay in the upper teens and 20s. Winds will remain relatively light for the night. We have a quiet weekend ahead of us.

The day on Saturday will start partly cloudy turning to mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND and 40s in central and western South Dakota. We will have lighter winds out of the west.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday. We could see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend. We will have high temperatures in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, with 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. Winds will be from the southeast helping bring in those warmer temperatures.

The seven day forecast is hectic heading into the work week. Everyone has a quiet and warm weekend, but that southeastern wind on Sunday helps draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Sioux Falls could see rain on Monday, Aberdeen and Pierre could see a wintry mix of rain and snow, while Rapid City will see snow. Eastern KELOLAND will have a wintry mix on Tuesday. Central and western South Dakota will have snow on Tuesday. All of KELOLAND will see snow on Wednesday and Thursday. We continue to watch this system as it approaches.

There is a Winter Storm Watch out for the areas in yellow. We are expecting high winds with heavy snowfall and a wintry mix. It is unusual for a watch to be issued this much in advance.