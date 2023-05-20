Considering how hazy and smoky the region was just a few days ago, we’ll see better air quality today…especially East River…while everyone gets in on a mainly quiet weekend.

We’ll start things off with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures across KELOLAND thanks to high pressure settling nearby. While we’re mainly clear to the east, smoke and haze will likely linger to the west due to wildfires in Canada. Be mindful of this if you’re prone to respiratory problems.

Temperatures climb into the low/mid 70s East River with mid/upper 70s West River.

Clear skies stick around as we go into the night, and our calm breeze will also remain with us for a little while longer. It may not be as cool as last night, but we can still call it seasonable at least.

Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s to the east, with upper 40s/low 50s farther west.

Another nice day is on the way for Sunday as we warm up a bit thanks to southerly flow. Just like Saturday, we’ll be treated to mostly sunny skies thanks to high pressure holding serve for just a little while longer. Unfortunately, smoky skies will be a concern once more…so remember this as you head out.

Highs reach the 80s in a few areas, with some upper 70s filling the gaps elsewhere.

The new work week gets off to a pretty benign start under partly to mostly sunny skies. Beyond an isolated shower or two out west, we’ll get off to a dry start across the region with above average temperatures in place.

By Tuesday, we start to introduce a daily chance for some pop-up showers and a thunderstorm or two…mainly West River through Wednesday. Chances for an isolated shower or two begin to pop up a bit to the east by midweek, while chances are still better out west.

By the end of the week, we’ll have better chances for rain on both sides of the river.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored beyond Memorial Day and into the end of the month.