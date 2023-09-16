SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a mix of fog and smoke creating visibility issues this morning. We will have a pleasant weekend across KELOLAND. For today we will have mostly sunny skies and a very light north breeze. Some portions of eastern KELOLAND could be dealing with wildfire smoke through the day. High temperatures will be slightly below normal in the 70s.

For tonight we will keep mostly clear skies. Winds will stay light out of the northeast. Low temperatures will be slightly below normal in the 40s nearing 50°.

Sunday looks to be much of the same as today. Mostly sunny skies and a light southeast breeze will warm western and central South Dakota a couple more degrees than today. High temperatures will be in the 70s in eastern KELOLAND with low 80s in central and western South Dakota.

Mostly sunny skies and the southeast breeze will warm Monday up a few degrees compared to Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 80s nearing 90° in central South Dakota.

The 7 day forecast has the great weekend. There is the warmup Monday and Tuesday across KELOLAND. Wednesday through Friday has chances for rain and thunderstorms. Those chances bring back the cooler, back to normal temperatures at the end of the week and into next weekend.

The rain and thunderstorm chances are trending to bring decent rainfall across KELOLAND. The best chance for decent rainfall will be in eastern KELOLAND. The timing and placement of the rain is changing. The bullseye for the heaviest rain was in southeastern KELOLAND yesterday afternoon. This morning that bullseye is in northeastern KELOLAND.